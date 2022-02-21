Young talent gives Brent Venables plenty to work with

As with Oklahoma’s defensive line grouping, the Sooners are losing the top end of its linebackers to the NFL draft.

The linebackers, however, already seem to have replacements in hand, and they’re getting one of the best stock of freshman LBs in the 2022 recruiting class. With Brent Venables taking over the defense, he’ll have plenty of young talent to imprint his system and style of gameplay upon.

Here’s the Sooners’ linebacker outlook for 2022:

Key returnees: Danny Stutsman (sophomore), David Ugwoegbu (senior), DaShaun White (senior), Clayton Smith (sophomore)

Key losses: Brain Asamoah (NFL draft), Nik Bonitto (NFL draft)

Newcomers: Kevonte Henry (freshman), Jaren Kanak (freshman), Kip Lewis (freshman), Kobie McKinzie (freshman), T.D. Roof (transfer, Appalachian State), R Mason Thomas (freshman)

Biggest unanswered question: How much will a talented group of underclassman impact this defense?

Danny Stutsman and Clayton Smith were a pair of freshman (Stutsman a 3-star and Smith a 4-star recruit), neither of whom got much playing time in 2021. But both could start in 2022, Stutsman in the middle and Smith on the edge, where he’ll replace Sooners’ top pass rusher Nik Bonitto. Stutsman was named to ESPN’s All-Freshman team and made seven tackles in the Alamo Bowl win vs. Oregon.

Jaren Kanak is classified as an ATH for recruiting purposes but almost certainly will play on the defensive side of the ball after following Venables to Norman from Clemson. He projects as an OLB, and has the speed and explosiveness to play right away. Ditto for freshman Kobie McKinzie, who could play alongside senior David Ugwoegbu or move to the edge.

Why 2022 production could be better: Talent and speed all across the board, and one of the best defensive coaches in the country to lead them. Venables has plenty of new toys to play with, both in returning pieces and in incoming freshman and transfers. Seniors Ugwoegbu and DeShaun White will be relied upon for experience and on-field leadership, but the flash will be with the youngsters. Stuntsman, Smith, Kanak and McKinzie are all premier athletes, and they could all thrive in Venables’ new defense.

Why 2022 production could be worse: It’s a double-edged sword, as the young talent naturally comes with inexperience. Like several other Oklahoma position groupings in 2022, including the coaching staff itself, there will be a lot of new pieces coming together. Even the upperclassmen will be in an entirely new system, and it could take more than one offseason to fully come together.

Overall outlook: Not only do the Sooners look like they should have some strong young performances, it’s a defense that could be very fun to watch as well. Speedy players capable of big hits and big plays, and the linebacking corps exemplifies that perhaps more than any other group on defense. Add Venables’ sterling defensive reputation running things and there’s arguably more anticipation on this side of the ball, particularly with the linebackers, than with the new offense.

