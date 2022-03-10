Young Thug and Gunna talk pushing hip-hop forward as ‘Billboard’s’ featured cover stars

Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Photographs for BET

NOTE LANGUAGE) In honor of the upcoming South by Southwest (SXSW) movie pageant on March 17, Billboard featured Atlanta duo Younger Thug and Gunna on the cover of its March 12 problem.

The rap duo is about to carry out on the leisure pageant and after just lately collaborating on one of many hottest hip-hop anthems of at present, “Pushin P,” the upcoming efficiency appears to fall proper in keeping with the loopy success the 2 have had.

Since assembly in 2015, the dynamic duo has been virtually inseparable. Younger Thug says it was the truth that Gunna wasn’t actually star-struck upon assembly him, that made him signal the School Park rapper to his Younger Stoner Life label.

“He was quiet, cool, a chill n**** that wasn’t attempting to do an excessive amount of. Simply chilling again and enjoyable. That’s how we actually obtained tremendous shut, although: It simply took nights within the studio…” Thug mentioned.

Elsewhere within the interview, the rappers conversed with Billboard about fatherhood, vogue, Atlanta hip-hop tradition, the “Pushin P” motion and extra.

“We had been ‘Pushin P’ earlier than the music obtained made. Atlanta was already ‘Pushin P’ earlier than the music got here out,” Gunna mentioned.

The cultural phrase might be interpreted as a way of life, as Gunna beforehand instructed Vibe: “It’s like something you’re doing that’s optimistic or simply participant…or simply something you’ll be able to simply consider that’s cool.”

Whereas each Gunna and Younger Thug are at the moment on the prime of the music sport, Younger Thug hints he could already be pondering of retirement. “I obtained children that gonna want extra consideration from me in 10 years,” the daddy of six mentioned.

“I don’t need him to cease no time quickly,” Gunna emphasised.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.