Your budget will determine which Galaxy S22 phone fits best

When I saw the introduction of Samsung’s three Galaxy S22 models, I was reminded of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
If you don’t remember, Goldilocks broke into the bears’ home, and, as she made her way around, things were “too hard or too soft” or “too hot or too cold.”
Aside from the fact that Goldilocks was trespassing, in each instance, she found a thing that was “just right.”
When I listened to the Galaxy S22 introductions, I wondered which model would be “just right.”
The phones introduced were the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra (which I reviewed last week).
The phones are evenly spaced on the pricing scale and by their corresponding screen size.
The S22 5G has a 6.1-inch screen and starts at $799.99.
The S22+ 5G has a 6.6-inch screen and starts at $999.99.
The S22 Ultra 5G has a 6.8-inch screen and starts at $1,199.99.
A lot of people I know have trouble paying more than $1,000 for a phone. I used to be in that camp, but my last two phones cost more than $1,200, so I don’t get to point any fingers.
I used to think midpriced phones were the ones in the $400 to $600 range, but now I think mid-range stretches up to $1,000.
Samsung and Apple have both released recent flagship phone lines with models priced between $700 and $1,000.
So if you’re not of a mind to pay $1,200 for an Android phone but you want flagship features, you still have choices.
Do you go with the S22 or spend an extra $200 for the S22+?
Longevity
The question to ask is what kind of lifespan you can expect from a phone.
Most of us carry our phones around for two years or longer.
Samsung announced that the S22 models would ship with Android 12, and the phones would be getting four more Android major (yearly) updates. So these phones should be good for up to five years, at least from an operating system and security update standpoint.
If we can reasonably expect the S22 phones to last four or five years, my advice is to make sure they have the specs you expect you think you’ll want a few years down the road.
Do you think you’ll want a bigger screen? Think you might need more storage or a faster processor? These are all good questions, and the answers will help you make a choice.
Last week I recommended the S22 Ultra for people who are looking for the absolute fastest and largest phone or a phone with a stylus.
For those who don’t want to spend quite so much but still want the most bang for their buck, I’d look hard at the S22+ 5G.
Specs
The S22+ 5G and the more expensive S22 Ultra 5G are each powered by Qualcomm’s fastest and latest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
The S22+ has 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. There is no microSD card slot, so buy as much storage as you think you’ll need down the road.
The 4,500-milliamp-hour battery can easily last all day.
The S22+ has 45-watt super-fast charging, but the phone doesn’t ship with a charger. If you want to get the fastest charging times, you’ll need to buy a faster charger. Samsung’s 45W charger costs $50.
The phone can charge wirelessly and has reverse wireless charging so you can power up other phones or earbuds if they can be charged wirelessly.
The 6.6-inch screen is flat with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 390 pixels per inch.
The screen has a 120-hertz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. It is made from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Communication options include 5G (sub6 and mmWave) and Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2.
There is a USB-C (3.2) port for charging and data transfer.
There is one SIM card slot and support for one eSIM.
Dimensions are 6.2 by 2.98 by 0.3 inches, and it weighs 6.91 ounces.
Biometrics include face unlock and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader. Both work nicely.
Cameras
The cameras are largely the same as last year’s S21+, with three cameras on the back.
There is a 50-megapixel main camera with an 85-degree (wide angle) with a f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide and a 10MP f/2.4 3x optical zoom (telephoto).
The front camera is a 40MP f/2.2 80-degree wide angle.
The S22+ can capture 8K ultra high-definition video at 24 frames per second, 4K video at 60 fps and 1080p video at 240 fps.
Last week, I wrote about a new low-light shooting mode called Nightography, which uses the camera hardware and software along with artificial intelligence to bring out detail and accurate colors in very little light.
You need a steady hand, but Nightography works as advertised. You’ll be stunned at how the photos turn out.
Design
The S22+ has a familiar design with a flat front and back made of glass. The front-facing camera sits in a small round punch-out centered at the top of the screen. The three main cameras sit like a stoplight on the upper left corner of the phone’s backside.
The phone is very pocketable, but be warned, it is slippery and will slide off a less-than-level surface.
Pricing and availability
The S22+ goes on sale February 25. It is available directly from Samsung or from all major phone carriers and electronics retailers.
The phone starts at $999.99 for 128 GB and $1,049 for 256 GB. The phone is available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold. If you buy from Samsung’s website, you can also choose from graphite, cream, sky blue and violet.
Conclusions
I hate to say price will drive your choice, but it seems to be true.
The S22 phones are all very strong choices, but you’ll be steered toward one or the other by your budget.
As I said before, phones in this price range can last four or more years, which makes a higher price a bit more palatable.
The bigger, brighter screen, larger battery and 45W charging push the S22+ ahead of the S22 for me.
I believe the S22+ is worth the extra $200 over the S22 unless you just want a smaller screen.
Pros: Large, bright screen; faster charging; four years of Android updates.
Cons: Cameras didn’t get much of an upgrade.
Bottom line: The S22+ is a good combination of price and features. I think it is worth it over the S22.