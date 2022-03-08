‘”Your Shot to Fly”: United Airlines offering free flights for a year sweepstakes to encourage COVID vaccinations

iStock/Michael Valdez

In an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, United CEO Scott Kirby tells ABC News his company launched a sweepstakes that could win you free flights for a year.

“Your Shot To Fly” is simple: any new or existing members of United’s MileagePlus loyalty program who uploads their vaccination records to the airline’s mobile app or website between today and June 22 will be entered to win a round-trip flight for two, in any class, anywhere in the world the airline flies.

Thirty pairs of tickets will be given out throughout the month of June, Kirby says.

What’s more, on July 1, United will choose five randomly selected entrants to the sweepstakes to win the grand prize of travel for a year “for themselves and a companion — also in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies.”

The airline is not only touting its cooperation with the Biden Administration’s initiative to get as many Americans vaccinated as possible, but also showcasing that United is the only U.S. airline to which COVID-19 vaccination and testing results can be directly uploaded through its app and website.

