YouTube Couple Facing 7 Years in Jail For Trying to Spend The Night in Target

A younger content material creator couple faces seven years in jail for attempting to spend the night time in Goal as a part of a YouTube video stunt.
Johnson Larose, 25, and 24-year-old Charlotte Fischer (also referred to as “Saucy and Honey”) have been arrested on Feb. 21 after hiding inside a Chester County Goal retailer and filming the encounter for his or her YouTube channel, NY Put up reports.
Cops responded to a tripped alarm, however they didn’t discover anybody once they arrived. Nevertheless, when staff reviewed the surveillance footage the next day, they noticed two individuals wandering across the retailer for hours with their cellphones out, filming content material.
Whereas police be aware the couple didn’t steal any gadgets, they have been nonetheless trespassing on personal property, Fox 29 reports.
“It turned just a little bit larger of an investigation, looking for out what they have been doing, was there one thing prison?” West Whiteland Township Police Detective Scott Pezick stated.
Police decided Fischer and Larose constructed a fort to cover from staff and waited till the shop closed. The YouTubers documented their expertise for his or her 17,700 subscribers in a video titled “24 Hour In a single day Problem in Goal.”
Whereas the couple claimed they spent the night time at Goal, surveillance decided they left the situation by means of an emergency exit round three a.m. That’s once they tripped the alarm that alerted the police. Fischer and Larose returned to the shop round eight a.m. the next day to renew the video and act as in the event that they spent the night time there.
Larose and Fischer face costs of third-degree prison trespassing and conspiracy. They have been launched on $25,000 unsecured bail and are banned from visiting any Goal shops in PA as a part of their bail circumstances. Their subsequent listening to is scheduled for March 24.
Police say issues may’ve ended horribly for the younger couple.
“While you go to a housebreaking name, you’ve gotten a heightened sense of consciousness,” Pezick stated.
“Abruptly, you see someone in there, or perhaps they get spooked and run, our officers are well-trained, however it’s not an amazing state of affairs for anyone.”