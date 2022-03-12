You’ve Been Served: Kanye West To Testify At Former Employee’s $250K Fraud Trial

The artist previously generally known as Kanye West is making headlines as soon as extra, nonetheless lastly for one thing apart from harassing his soon-to-be ex-wife and Pete Davidson. Ye has allegedly been subpoenaed to testify in federal courtroom for the fraud trial of a former worker, reviews the Chicago Tribune.
Arjun Dhillon was an ex-employee of the 44-year-old rapper, who used West’s title to steal 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 {dollars} from a web based charity run by a wealthy philanthropist in 2019, courtroom information reveal. West should now stand witness on the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago to offer his testimony, though indirectly concerned.
Whereas Dhillon’s indictment has been ongoing since January 2020, it was only recently that the Donda 2 rapper’s title was revealed, having referred to him solely as “Musician A.” This was carried out so as a way to forestall any conflicts of curiosity for the jurors and safe correct safety measures for the rap star’s look, in line with iHeartRadio, with jury choice for the trial quick approaching on April 4. The prosecution could have till March 24 to submit their witness record and questions for potential jurors.
The regulation corporations representing West have refused to be served papers, one thing one can not do within the state of California, the place he at present resides. It’s reported that the rapper himself has not been given discover of the of the courtroom papers, to which the U.S. District Choose Thomas Durkin stated “it’s only a matter of time” earlier than West is served by both a course of server or federal marshal.
Nonetheless, Durkin instructed certainly one of Ye’s attorneys that it could be helpful for his counsel to easily settle for a receipt of the subpoena and file a movement to quash it if required.
The sufferer, named solely as “Sufferer A,” is alleged to be Invoice Pulte, grandson of the late founding father of Detroit home-building firm, PulteGroup.