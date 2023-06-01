Zach Edey withdraws from NBA Draft: National Player of the Year will return to Purdue for 2023-24 season

Purdue basketball big name Zach Edey has introduced on Twitter that he’s retreating from the NBA Draft. He will return for a fourth season of college-level basketball. The sudden announcement got here hours sooner than the declaration closing date. Edey, at 7-foot-4, is the reigning consensus National Player of the Year, however his draft possibilities seemed unsure due to the reality that he’s a standard middle in a recreation that favors large males with perimeter prowess. Despite that, he’s nonetheless one of the maximum identified gamers in the game, averaging 22.3 issues, 12.9 rebounds, and a couple of.1 blocks consistent with recreation.

With Edey’s return, Purdue will be in a powerful place to search redemption for a disappointing loss in opposition to No.16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the first spherical of the NCAA Tournament. Several key gamers will return from remaining 12 months’s workforce, which gained each the Big Ten common season and event titles.

Edey performed a an important section in the Boilermakers’ 2022-23 season, sharing the beginning position at middle with Trevion Williams of their sophomore season. The Canadian-born participant has advanced continuously annually and his resolution to return will simplest solidify Purdue’s place as a well-liked preseason select to repeat atop the Big Ten.