Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls All-Star to see specialist, will miss last two games before break, per report

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will reportedly head to Los Angeles to see a specialist about the continued soreness in his left knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He still plans on participating in All-Star Weekend, where he is set to compete in the 3-point contest and is a member on Team Durant for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.

However, LaVine will miss Chicago’s next two games before the All-Star break against the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

LaVine first injured his left knee during an early January matchup against the Golden State Warriors. He received an MRI in which no structural damage was shown, but he missed five games to ensure the injury didn’t worsen. He came back to the lineup and continued his usual scoring dominance, but he’s still been experiencing discomfort in that knee since his return.

LaVine missing more time isn’t ideal for a Bulls team that is already dealing with their fair share of injuries. Alex Caruso is still recovering from surgery to a fractured wrist, while Lonzo Ball is sidelined after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Both Caruso and Ball are expected to be sidelined for at least a few more weeks, and perhaps more depending on their rehab process.

Despite the number of key injuries on Chicago’s roster, the Bulls have managed to maintain the success they saw early in the season. The Bulls currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 36-21 record, in large part due to the consistent performance from DeMar DeRozan. In the last five games alone DeRozan is averaging 38.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, as he’s often carrying the Bulls to many of their wins as LaVine deals with the discomfort in his knee.

Though the Bulls can probably withstand LaVine missing these last two games before the All-Star break with DeRozan’s dominance, not having him for longer than that would be detrimental to this team’s pursuit of securing home-court advantage for the playoffs.