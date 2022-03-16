Zelenskyy calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine in emotional plea to U.S. Congress

Washington — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea on to members of Congress on Wednesday for the U.S. to assist create a no-fly zone over Ukrainian skies and to offer extra weapons to bolster Ukraine’s capacity to fight Russia’s airpower as Moscow continues its bombardment of the nation.

In a digital handle earlier than each chambers of Congress, Zelenskyy invoked key occasions in U.S. historical past, together with the 1941 assault on Pearl Harbor and September 11, 2001, terror assaults to induce members to offer his nation with extra help to beat again Russia’s aggression.

“Identical to no person else anticipated it, you possibly can not cease it,” he mentioned. “Our nation skilled the identical daily, proper now at this second, each evening, for 3 weeks now.”

Russia, he continued, “has turned the Ukrainian sky right into a supply of demise for 1000’s of individuals.”

Talking via a translator for the primary portion of his speech, Zelenskyy requested whether or not it’s “an excessive amount of to ask” for the U.S. to create a no-fly zone over his nation and supply air protection techniques such because the Russian-made S-300 surface-to-air missile techniques. He additionally referred to as for the U.S. to impose new packages of sanctions, together with on all Russian lawmakers, “till the Russian warfare machine stops” and pushed lawmakers to strain companies of their districts who’ve continued working in Russia to stop doing so.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. CBS Information



“‘l have a dream,’ these phrases are recognized to every of you immediately,” he mentioned. “I’ve a necessity, a necessity to guard our sky. I want your assist.”

Zelenskyy ended his handle with a graphic video exhibiting the devastation and lack of life in Ukraine by Russian forces and an enchantment in English to President Biden and the American folks.

“Being the chief of the world means to be the chief of peace. Peace in your nation does not rely anymore solely on you and your folks. It relies on these subsequent to you and those that are robust,” he mentioned. “Sturdy does not imply massive, robust is courageous and able to combat for the lifetime of his residents and residents of the world, for human rights, for freedom, for the proper to stay peacefully and to die when your time comes and never when it’s wished by another person, by your neighbor.”

To Mr. Biden straight, Zelenskyy mentioned, “You’re the chief of the nation, of your nice nation. I want you to be the chief of the world. Being the chief of the world means to be the chief of peace.”

Zelenskyy was launched by Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and obtained a standing ovation from lawmakers, who wore blue and yellow as a present of assist, when he appeared on display earlier than them. His remarks have been broadcast to members in an auditorium on the Capitol. Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, was additionally in attendance.

“Slava Ukraini,” Pelosi declared earlier than Zelenskyy started his remarks, or “glory to Ukraine.”

With Russia’s warfare in Ukraine continues into its third week, Zelenskyy, sporting a trademark olive drab T-shirt, has appeared earlier than legislative our bodies of quite a few Western nations, together with the British Home of Commons and the Canadian Parliament, to induce their nations to assist fight Russian airstrikes.

Ukraine’s main concern going into the subsequent section of the warfare is its capacity to compete with the Russian Air Pressure. The highest request has been fighter jets, however with the switch of Polish-owned MiG fighters now off the desk, the Ukrainians additionally need surface-to-air weapons that may hit Russia’s high-flying planes. This may transcend the shoulder-mounted weapons and Stinger missiles that the Ukrainians have been receiving from the U.S. and western allies.

Home International Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, a Democrat of New York, emphasised that Ukrainians have to be supplied with gear they’re already educated to function. The Russian-made S-300 techniques, along with different gadgets, is into account, however it could nonetheless require finding the out there weapons in nations prepared to switch it to Ukraine.

It stays unlikely that strain on the Biden administration will change the president’s opposition to the switch of MiG planes, and Mr. Biden has voiced his opposition to the creation of a no-fly zone, warning such a step by the U.S. and NATO allies would mark an escalation within the ongoing warfare.

However Mr. Biden on Wednesday is predicted to announce a further $800 million in safety help to Ukraine, bringing the entire introduced within the final week alone to $1 billion, a White Home official confirmed Tuesday evening. Altogether, Mr. Biden has approved $2 billion in safety for Ukraine since taking workplace. The U.S. stays by far the biggest single donor of safety help to Ukraine.

Over the previous yr, the U.S. has additionally supplied Ukraine with greater than 600 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, roughly 2,600 Javelin anti-tank missiles, shotguns, machine weapons and ammunition.

The White Home, in the meantime, introduced Tuesday that Mr. Biden will journey to Brussels subsequent week to take part in a unprecedented NATO summit at its headquarters. Mr. Biden and the alliance’s 30 member nations will “focus on ongoing deterrence and protection efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine in addition to to reaffirm our ironclad decide to our NATO allies,” White Home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned Tuesday.

Mr. Biden can even be part of a European Council summit, set for March 24 and March 25, “to debate our shared considerations about Ukraine, together with transatlantic efforts to impose financial prices on Russia, present humanitarian assist to these affected by the violence and handle different challenges associated to the battle,” Psaki continued.

Margaret Brennan and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.