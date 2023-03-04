Zelenskyy ‘sons and daughters’ clip shared out of context

A video clip of Ukraine’s president goes viral, with some on social media claiming Zelenskyy mentioned the U.S. would ship infantrymen to battle in Ukraine. That’s false.

A 19-second video clip of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking about U.S. involvement with the continuing conflict with Russia has racked up thousands and thousands of perspectives on social media.

The video clip displays Zelenskyy sitting in the back of a microphone talking in Ukrainian with an English voiceover translation. In the video clip, Zelenskyy talks in regards to the U.S. sending “sons and daughters” to conflict.

The video has been shared on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Truth Social by way of other folks similar to media personality Stew Peters. It was once additionally shared by Townhall, a conservative news website online. Some posts indicate Zelenskyy mentioned the U.S. goes to ship American infantrymen into the Ukraine conflict.

One tweet with greater than 3 million perspectives says: “Ukraine needs fresh young Americans to help fight on the ground war.”

Zelinsky: Ukraine wishes contemporary younger Americans to assist battle at the flooring conflict. “The US will have to send their Son’s & Daughter’s… to WAR…” “….and they will be DYING.”

. pic.twitter.com/P2Ywpci26r — James Phillips (@JamesPhillips00) February 28, 2023

THE QUESTION

Did Ukraine’s president say the U.S. will ship ‘sons and daughters’ to battle within the Ukraine conflict?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Zelenskyy wasn’t speaking in regards to the Ukraine conflict when he mentioned the U.S. would ship “sons and daughters.” Zelenskyy was once speaking about what would occur if Ukraine misplaced the conflict, and Russia then invaded a NATO member nation.

WHAT WE FOUND

On Feb. 24, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a press convention at the first anniversary of the conflict with Russia.

The complete convention, which was once over two hours lengthy, was once posted to The Telegraph’s YouTube channel. The Telegraph is a British news outlet and their watermark can also be noticed on their YouTube video and within the higher proper hand nook of the viral video clip.

One hour and 37 mins into the convention, Zelenskyy is requested about persisted U.S. involvement within the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

VERIFY transcribed that query and solution from the clicking convention. The portion of the reaction used within the viral clip is in daring:

ABC News Journalist: Mr. President, opinion polls within the United States are suggesting a rising quantity of Americans consider that America is giving an excessive amount of reinforce to Ukraine. What would your message be at the anniversary to these Americans?

Zelenskyy (translated with English voiceover): I want to thank the American other folks. I want to thank all of the American other folks which can be supporting Ukraine – the Congress, the president, the TV channels, the newshounds, and everybody that has been supporting us.

And that share of the Americans, as you’ve discussed, is expanding. I will inform them just one factor. If they don’t trade their opinion, if they don’t perceive us, if they don’t reinforce Ukraine, they are going to lose NATO. They will lose the clout of the United States. They will lose the management place that they’re playing on the earth, that they’re playing for a very reasonable explanation why. And they are going to lose the reinforce of the rustic with [a] 40 million inhabitants, with thousands and thousands of kids. Are American kids any other than ours? Don’t Americans revel in the similar issues as we do? I don’t assume we’re that other.

I’m in truth more than happy that we have got bipartisan reinforce, however we stay listening to the ones messages once in a while and they’re bad. There are political leaders which can be elected by way of other folks, and if this factor is raised, the ones political leaders wish to be accountable and wary as a result of individuals are taking a look at them.

Who desires a 3rd global conflict? Would someone be keen to simply accept that possibility? The U.S. is rarely going to surrender at the NATO member states. If it occurs in order that Ukraine, because of quite a lot of critiques and weakening or depleting of help, loses, Russia goes to go into Baltic states – NATO member states – and then the U.S. should ship their sons and daughters precisely the similar approach as we’re sending our sons and daughters to conflict. And they are going to need to battle as it’s NATO that we’re speaking about and they are going to be loss of life. God forbid, as it’s a terrible factor. I want peace and Ukrainian reinforce to the United States.

Zelenskyy wasn’t pronouncing the U.S. could be sending Americans to battle in Ukraine. He was once predicting what would occur if Ukraine misplaced the conflict, and then Russia invaded a NATO member nation.

NATO is an alliance of 30 North American and European nations that was once created in 1949 after World War II. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which is NATO’s founding report, says if any NATO nation is attacked, that assault “shall be considered an attack against them all.”

That manner if Russia must advance into the Baltic states, like Zelenskyy discussed, the U.S. must reply to help its fellow NATO member if the member team invokes Article 5.

On Feb. 22, President Joe Biden met with nine NATO allies. They mentioned the continuing reinforce for Ukraine and Biden reiterated the United States’ dedication to NATO’s Article 5.

Although the U.S. has equipped monetary and army apparatus as assist to Ukraine, Biden has additionally by no means mentioned the U.S. could be sending troops.