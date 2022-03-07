Zendaya Thanks Fans For Supporting ‘Tiny Toe Dip’ Back Into Music

Zendaya is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the world right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s jaded.

The Euphoria actress recently sang on two songs for the soundtrack of the HBO show’s second season, writing and working alongside Labrinth to create some magical moments for the series. The actress’ vocals were feature on “I’m Tired” and Dominic Fike’s “Elliot’s Song,” which hit streaming platforms following the finale.

After seeing all the support from fans following these releases, Zendaya took to Twitter to thank everyone for the encouragement, saying music is something she still loves.

“I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it,” she wrote. “So the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3”

As supporters of the former Disney Channel star already know, Zendaya released her self-titled album in 2013, which included breakout songs “Replay” and “Something New.” After her first album, she stepped away from music, leaving fans wanting more.

While her recent tweet cited a “number of reasons” for stepping away, the star told Issa Rae during “A Sip” interview last year that she “stepped away from music on purpose because of bad contracts.” “I think when you’re a music artist, you just kind of have to be — it’s your face all the time,” she said at the time. “It’s you. And so that’s another thing that kind of scared me about music, is like not really being able to have as much of a life.”

We already know Z has her plate full with acting for the foreseeable future, but all of this support might encourage her to pursue music again somewhere down the line.