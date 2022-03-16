Zendaya’s Father Says Hollywood ‘Shunned’ Black Fathers Like Him, Mathew Knowles, and Richard Williams

Zendaya‘s father, Kazembe Ajamu, is asking out Hollywood for a way the trade has seemingly “shunned” the Black fathers of profitable daughters.
Taking to Instagram, Ajamu posted a screenshot of an E! Information article on Monday that confirmed a glam shot of his daughter and a direct quote from her. “I’ve requirements I don’t plan on reducing for anyone… Together with myself,” Zendaya stated.
“Black fathers are too typically shunned for having profitable daughters in Hollywood, Mathew Knowles, King Richard and Kazembe Ajamu,” Ajamu captioned his submit.
View this submit on Instagram
He made positive to incorporate Knowles, the daddy of Grammy-winning daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, and Williams, whose latest biopic on teaching his daughters Venus and Serena into turning into tennis champions helped Will Smith earn his first Golden Globe for Finest Actor.
The screenshot was taken from Ajamu’s Instagram Story the place the daddy vented some extra.
“Girls, you not her yo pops @kazembeajamu,” he wrote over the picture of his daughter. “They gon have to grasp you was and behind this superb soul. They like the thought however don’t wanna put in that ache aka work.”
Many took to Ajamu’s feedback to specific their assist whereas others shared their combined opinions.
“Not simply Hollywood In America, Joe Jackson, LaVar Ball, Drederick Irving, Diddy , Will Smith,” one consumer wrote.
“You’re aside [sic] of one thing legendary, if it wasn’t for you we wouldn’t have your daughter,” one fan stated whereas applauding Zendaya. “She wouldn’t be my largest inspiration esp with each of us being the identical age. so thanks a lot for that.”
“Sir, with all respect, you’re publicly a significantly better father than Mathew Knowles,” the consumer wrote. “He wasn’t shunned for his daughter being profitable however for his personal indiscretions.”
“We applaud you sir and Richard simply not Matthew, he did Tina incorrect,” added another person.