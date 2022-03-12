Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star participates in light shooting drills at practice

It seems as if Zion Williamson is inching nearer to a return to sport motion for the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson has but to play in a sport for the Pelicans this season after present process foot surgical procedure over the offseason, however after rehabbing away from the crew for an prolonged time period, Williamson just lately returned to New Orleans.

On Friday, he was at follow and took part in some mild capturing drills with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Earlier this month, Williamson was cleared to progress in basketball actions. The Pelicans released the following statement relating to the constructive progress that he has made together with his rehab:

“Current imaging confirmed improved bone therapeutic of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s proper foot. He’ll step by step progress to full weight-bearing train and basketball actions. He stays out indefinitely.

Though Williamson continues to be out indefinitely, it’s a step ahead that his foot is therapeutic correctly and that he’s been cleared for extra on-court actions, particularly because it was just lately reported that the previous No. 1 total decide would possibly have to endure a second foot surgical procedure. It’s unclear how a lot Williamson’s timeline has modified with the Pelicans’ latest announcement, however they absolutely will likely be cautious in bringing their younger star again given his harm historical past.

Even with out Williamson, the Pelicans have managed to utterly flip their season round after a dismal 1-12 begin. Whereas they’ve stumbled a bit recently with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum sidelined, they’re in 10th place within the Western Convention and 1.5 video games forward of the 11th-place Portland Trail Blazers. With nearly a month of the common season remaining, the Pelicans are on monitor to make it to the play-in match.

No matter whether or not Williamson finally ends up coming again this season, the addition of McCollum and the best way they’ve performed over the previous few months means there are official causes for optimism in New Orleans.