Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star returning to New Orleans for basketball activities, per report

It appears as though Zion Williamson is inching closer to a return to game action for the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson has yet to play in a game for the Pelicans this season after undergoing foot surgery over the offseason, but after rehabbing away from the team for an extended period of time, Williamson is returning to New Orleans, as he has been cleared to progress in basketball activities, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This news comes just days after the Pelicans released the following statement regarding the positive progress that Williamson has made with his rehab:

“Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.

Although Williamson is still out indefinitely, it’s a step forward that his foot is healing properly and that he’s been cleared for more on-court activities, especially since it was recently reported that the former No. 1 overall pick might need to undergo a second foot surgery. It’s unclear how much Williamson’s timeline has changed with the Pelicans’ recent announcement, but they surely will be cautious in bringing their young star back given his injury history.

Even without Williamson, the Pelicans have managed to completely turn their season around after a dismal 1-12 start. They’ve won four straight games, and six of their last 10, and currently find themselves just a half a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the ninth spot in the Western Conference playoff picture. Recent big wins over the Phoenix Suns and the Lakers have shown that C.J. McCollum’s addition has helped New Orleans’ offense in the short term. And even if Williamson doesn’t return this season, the Pelicans have retooled a roster that should be competitive next year when Zion should be healthier.