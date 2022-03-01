ZOM Delivers Dallas Project – Multifamily Real Estate News

ZOM Living has completed construction on the 13-building Mezzo Dallas multifamily project in Aubrey, Texas, within the Highway 380 corridor of northern Dallas. Residents have already begun moving into the 15-acre garden-style property.
The 378-unit Mezzo Dallas, located at 703 FM 1385, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 700 square feet to 1,560 square feet. The residences feature quartz countertops and island kitchens, vinyl wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, illuminated vanity mirrors, walk-in closets, and under cabinet lighting, and private yards in select units.
Resident amenities at the property include coworking office space, a lounge, a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen and dining area, a game room, a fitness center with a yoga studio, a dog park and a pet spa, surface parking and private tuck-under garages.
“ZOM continues to see growth opportunities in the Texas market due to inbound migration of young professionals and families. Situated in the desirable Highway 380 corridor of northern Dallas, Mezzo Dallas is adding quality rental apartments with superb amenities that are in high demand as the suburban neighborhood continues to grow in popularity,” Jason Haun, senior vice president with ZOM, told Multi-Housing News.
Mezzo Dallas is close to several major employment hubs that offer a total of more than 23 million square feet of Class A office space, including Legacy Business Park and the North Frisco Platinum Corridor. Residents are also near a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options. The multifamily property is near the 2,544-acre Headquarters Ranch, which will house a 600-acre headquarters for the Professional Golfers’ Association as well as an Omni hotel and golf resort.
Development Details
ZOM broke ground on Mezzo Dallas in the third quarter of 2020. The property was designed by JHP Architecture, with Stanford Construction serving as general contractor. In June 2020, Synovus Bank provided ZOM with a $39.7 million construction loan to build Mezzo Dallas. ZRS Management is providing leasing and property management services for the property.
Mezzo is the seventh multifamily development ZOM has completed in the Dallas metro area and its 12th residential project in the Texas market. This past year, the company delivered the 417-unit Atelier, a 41-story high-rise at 1801 N. Pearl St. in downtown Dallas. In February 2021, the firm acquired 3.5 acres to build the 398-unit Hazel by the Galleria near the mixed-use Galleria Dallas development. ZOM broke ground on Hazel by the Galleria in early 2021 and construction is underway.